1 dead after motorcycle accident in Clearwater County

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:36 AM

CLEARWATER COUNTY — A Clearbrook woman has been pronounced dead after the motorcycle she was riding struck a deer in Sinclair Township, Clearwater County on Saturday.

According to a release from Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson, at 2:36 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, dispatch received a report of a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Clearwater Lake Road and Lumberjack Road NW in Sinclair Township.

Upon arrival, first responders learned that a deer had run onto the roadway and was struck by a motorcycle driven by 57-year-old Michael Allen Paulson, of Clearbrook. A passenger on the motorcycle, 57-year-old Larae Lynn Martine, of Clearbrook, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Paulson was transported to the Bagley Sanford Medical Center where he was treated and released. The accident remains under investigation, the release said.

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Sanford Bagley Ambulance, Bemidji Ambulance, Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Clearbrook-Gonvick Police Department, North Memorial Air Med and the Clearbrook Fire Department.

