News Local

1 dead after fatal stabbing in Ponemah

A Ponemah man is dead after being stabbed shortly after making a call to police indicating there may have been a "prowler" near his house on Friday.

Police lights
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:42 PM

RED LAKE — A fatal stabbing took place on Friday after a Ponemah man made a call to police indicating there may have been a "prowler" near his house.

According to a release from the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, between the hours of 2 and 4 a.m. on Friday, April 14, officers responded to the report of a "prowler" at a Ponemah home.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the occupants of the home and searched the surrounding area, but did not locate anyone.

A short time later, police received a second call from the same house where the caller indicated that he had been stabbed. First responders provided care to the caller, later identified as Corey Whitefeather Jr.

Whitefeather was transported to Red Lake Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An investigation is being conducted by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Two persons of interest have been taken into custody in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information on the crime should contact (218) 679-3313 and ask to speak with a criminal investigator.

By Pioneer Staff Report
