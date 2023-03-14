1 arrested after train collides with truck near Cass Lake

6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 14, 2023 10:54 AM

HUBBARD COUNTY — A Cass Lake man narrowly escaped a collision with a train on Monday after his truck skidded through a stop sign and stalled on railroad tracks near Cass Lake.

According to a release from Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes, at 6:11 p.m. on Monday, March 13, dispatch received a report of a vehicle that was struck by a Burlington Northern train on 323rd Avenue in Farden Township near Cass Lake.

Deputies and medical personnel responded to the scene to find that 53-year-old Robert Idovich Jr. of rural Cass Lake was traveling north on 323rd Avenue in a 1995 Chevrolet pickup.

As Idovich approached the stop sign at the railroad tracks, he skidded past the stop sign and came to a stop on the tracks where the truck stalled. Idovich exited the truck just before an eastbound train collided with the truck, the release said.

The train consisted of two engines and 15 cars and contained three employees of Burlington Northern Railroad. There were no injuries sustained in the crash.

Idovich’s driving status was “Cancelled-Inimical to Public Safety” and he was placed under arrest by deputies and transported to the Hubbard County Jail. The crash is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

