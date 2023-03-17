6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
1 arrested after leading law enforcement on 12-mile pursuit

A 54-year-old man has been arrested after leading Beltrami County deputies on a 12-mile pursuit early Friday morning.

By Pioneer Staff Report
BELTRAMI COUNTY — A 54-year-old man has been arrested after leading Beltrami County deputies on a 12-mile pursuit early Friday morning.

According to a release from Sheriff Jason Riggs, over the past week, Beltrami County deputies have been conducting increased patrol efforts in the area of Ten Lake Township relating to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

In the early morning hours of Friday, March 17, a Beltrami County deputy observed a car matching the description of the vehicle near the intersection of Jenkins Road Southeast and Mission Road Southeast, about 10 miles north of Cass Lake. A traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle fled.

The suspect then led deputies on a 12-mile pursuit, traveling township and county roads. Deputies were able to use stop sticks (tire deflation devices) on the suspect vehicle and successfully deflated three of the vehicle’s tires. The pursuit ended and the driver was taken into custody near Pennington, the release said.

The driver, 54-year-old Keith Armstrong, was taken into custody and transported to the Beltrami County Jail where he was booked on three charges: felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and felony first-degree driving while impaired.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
