99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1 arrested after cocaine, 18 pounds of meth found in vehicle in Beltrami County

A 35-year-old Bemidji man has been arrested after a vehicle search revealed 18 pounds of methamphetamine and three ounces of cocaine wrapped as a "Christmas present" on Dec. 23 in Beltrami County.

123122.N.BP.DRUGARREST.jpg
The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force seized approximately 18 pounds of methamphetamine and three ounces of cocaine after a vehicle search on Friday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Beltrami County.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 30, 2022 12:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BELTRAMI COUNTY — A 35-year-old Bemidji man has been arrested after a vehicle search revealed 18 pounds of methamphetamine and three ounces of cocaine wrapped as a "Christmas present" on Dec. 23 in Beltrami County.

According to a release from the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, on Friday, Dec. 23, Beltrami County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Black Chevrolet SUV on U.S. Highway 71 South.

The vehicle was taken to the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center, where a search warrant was executed on the vehicle. A cardboard box was located in the cargo area of the vehicle which was wrapped as a Christmas present, the release said.

The box was opened and found to contain approximately 8,138 grams, or 18 pounds, of methamphetamine and three ounces of cocaine.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Fusion Center’s 2022 Minnesota Drug Price List, the street value of this seizure is over $650,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the search, PBTF agents and assisting law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Kenneth Triplett, of Bemidji, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement also conducted a search warrant at Triplett’s residence, where they located two firearms and additional items indicative of controlled substance trafficking, the release said.

The seizure added to a record-setting year for the PBTF, bringing its total methamphetamine seizures to over 25,000 grams, or 55 pounds, which is a 12,500% increase in the last 10 years.

PBTF agents were assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Local
Prairie Business opens nominations for 2023’s Top 25 Women in Business
Prairie Business has opened the nomination period for its annual Top 25 Women in Business, a list that honors some of the region's most successful and noteworthy businesswomen.
December 30, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
dorr, nate.jpg
Local
Nate Dorr elected to the Minnesota Council on Foundations board of directors
Nate Dorr, vice president for advocacy at the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, has been elected to the Minnesota Council on Foundations Board of Directors for a three-year term.
December 30, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
The Bemidji Pioneer's 25 most-read stories of 2022
Here's a look at the Bemidji Pioneer's most-read stories of the year by the numbers.
December 30, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: December 28 in the Pioneer
What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.
December 28, 2022 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report