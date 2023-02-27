99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, February 27

News Local

$1.9 million grant awarded to Red Lake Nation College to expand high-speed internet access

Red Lake Nation College has been awarded a $1,924,280 grant from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program.

Red Lake Nation College web art.jpg
Red Lake Lake Nation College is located at 15480 Migizi Drive in Red Lake.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 27, 2023 04:32 PM

RED LAKE — Red Lake Nation College has been awarded a $1,924,280 grant from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program.

The program is run by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration and is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative, a release said.

Red Lake Nation College is one of 61 minority-serving colleges and universities receiving grants totaling $175 million.

The Red Lake Nation College Connecting Minority Communities project, “Expanding Broadband Capacity at Red Lake Nation College,” aims to upgrade broadband access, capacity and skills for RLNC students, staff and community members, the release said.

The project activities will provide and upgrade on-site internet service and security, upgrade laptop and desktop computers, increase learning software options at RLNC, and provide digital devices and broadband service plans for RLNC students to enable access on and off campus.

The release added that the project will also provide professional development and capacity-building opportunities for RLNC IT staff, cybersecurity training for RLNC faculty, staff and students, and drone training and certification for community members, including a youth drone camp.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
