HydraHeads make it a decade, win 10th Dragon Boat Race title

Editor’s note: The full results of the Dragon Boat Races were not posted prior to the publishing of this story. This article will be updated with full times and winners of each race once the results are posted.

BEMIDJI – Underdogs exist because of teams like the HydraHeads.

For the 10th time in the 17-year history of the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival, the HydraHeads came away as the victors of the championship race. The victory walk along the beach to receive the first-place medals is a welcomed tradition for Bemidji’s most accomplished squad.

“I feel very proud,” said Lisa Boulay, a member of the HydraHeads. “I’m proud of my teammates, and I’m proud of the other teams. I’m proud of the city for doing this, and I hope we can do whatever it takes to make sure (this festival) never goes away.”

Comprised of former professional rowers and distance athletes, the HydraHeads clocked a final time. They beat the Nordic White Caps, a team filled with Bemidji High School Nordic skiers, by roughly three seconds.

The HydraHeads pose for a photo after claiming their 10th championship title on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, during the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.

The championship race also featured The Need for Giga-Speed, the defending champions from a year ago out of Paul Bunyan Communications. The 2022 title winners finished in third place, while representatives from Paul’s Muscle Mecca gym participated in their first championship race and finished in fourth place.

This year’s race missed the flair of controversy from the 16th annual event. The HydraHeads believed they won their 10th title last summer. However, officials called for a restart after the Prostate Paddlers inadvertently steered into the wrong lane, causing an unfair finish for at least one team in the championship race. The Need for Giga-Speed took advantage of their second life and dethroned HydraHeads to win their first title.

“Last year was a little controversial,” said Jim Harwood, a HydraHeads paddler. “We kind of had a little bit of an edge this year, focused a little more on technique. It feels good to finally get that win back.”

Even though HydraHeader Mark Walters called last year’s result a “half win,” they longed for a chance to claim their actual 10th championship.

“When we started training this summer, last year was definitely still in our minds,” Harwood continued. “We wanted to avenge that loss, and we did. It feels really good. If you win this race, you get to carry it with you the whole winter. It sticks in your mind when you start training. A lot of these people do other kinds of races and they’re just as competitive in those too. We take pride in winning.”

While the gallery of people watching from the lawn overlooking the water yearned for another new champion, the HydraHeads made good on their goal of righting last year’s wrong. Dominant teams serve as a crucial component in competition, eventually setting up the underdog for a grander triumph.

Members of the Nordic Whitecaps, with the Bemidji High School Nordic Ski Team, pose for a photo with their second place championship division paddle on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, during the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.

“I think a lot of people share our feeling in all sports,” said Boulay when asked if she feels like the HydraHeads are seen as the villains. “I also have to admit that I like seeing an underdog win. Who doesn’t love seeing the underdog win? But we’re not the underdogs and I like it when my team wins.”

So how does one group row their way to 10 championships? And how is it that the team that’s older than most is the one doing it?

“Synchronicity is everything,” Harwood said. “You have to get your boat on plane and then being in sync is more important than anything. Power doesn’t mean a lot. It’s about timing. A lot of these people on our team have paddled competitively and are retired now. I think that experience helps a lot. Muscle doesn’t make these boats go. It’s all timing.”

The spoils of winning the Dragon Boat Race fuel the HydraHeads as they’re eager to get their paddles in Lake Bemidji next summer. For Boulay, being part of a cohesive team is what she loves most about competing.

The HydraHeads team, from Headwaters Canoe and Kayak, compete in a morning heat on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, during the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.

“I’m involved in cross country skiing, I run and I cycle,” Boulay said. “Most of the activities I take part in are solo. I run alone. I ski alone. I bike alone. To me, it feels really good to be part of a team where you’re working together and doing well.”

Her dedication to the sport is clear, as she always works hard to set the time aside to compete in the annual event.

“This is a very important weekend for me, the only one of the year where I make sure I have nothing scheduled,” Boulay left off. “My mother’s family has a reunion in Little Falls today. Obviously, I didn’t go. I told them if they want me to come, they’re going to have to change the date.”

