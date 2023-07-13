Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

How Marilyn from Moorhead won a $500 gift card

She took advantage of a win-win scenario and ended up winning the prize. So…would that be a win-win-win? Regardless, you could be the next big winner.

Auto renew gift card winner announcement.
By Kris Hauge
Today at 1:12 PM

Each quarter, Forum Communications offers the chance for subscribers to enter a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card. Entering is easy. It also happens to add a nice bit of convenience to your life. And it’s an easy way to stay informed on what’s going on in your community, too.

How does it work? Simple. When a subscriber updates their account to enroll in Auto Renew, their name automatically goes into the quarterly drawing. It’s that easy.

Marilyn from Moorhead, Minn., is our latest winner. A long-time supporter of local journalism, Marilyn recently enrolled in Auto Renew which entered her into the drawing and she won $500!

Auto Renew is a feature available to all news subscribers. It puts your subscription on auto-pilot, eliminating the need to keep track of renewal dates and invoices and most importantly keeps your access to local news uninterrupted. It’s free to sign up, and you can cancel at any time.

Interested in the convenience of Auto Renew? Simply sign in to your account and click “Manage Your Subscriptions.” Or, let us walk you through it – call 1-218-333-9200 or email us at memberservices@bemidjipioneer.com.

By Kris Hauge
What To Read Next
Bees!.jpg
News
Honey bee losses continue to plague beekeepers
Jun 26
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
courts2.jpg
News
St. Paul man charged with 2nd-degree murder for fatal shooting in Deer River
Jun 22
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Ozcar.JPG
News
Meet the beagles protecting American agriculture
Jun 19
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Greater Tuna1.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
'Greater Tuna' 2-person comedy opens July 14 at Bemidji's Chief Theater
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Bemidji City Council inches closer to adopting code of conduct
2d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
FSA Ambulance lights
Local
UPDATED: Walker man identified after body recovered from Leech Lake
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Greater Bemidji web art 2023 copy.jpg
Local
Greater Bemidji seeks applications for child care expansion grants
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report