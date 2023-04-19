99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, April 19

News

'Healthy Forests, Healthy Climate' event set for April 27

The Bemidji Chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby will hold a "Healthy Forests, Healthy Climate" event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April, 27, at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center.

Lake Bemidji State Park.jpg
Lake Bemidji State Park (Pioneer file photo)
By Pioneer staff reports
Today at 2:48 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby will hold a "Healthy Forests, Healthy Climate" event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April, 27, at the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, 1819 Bemidji Ave. N.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Visit tables from a variety of community groups and the panel event be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

"Trees and forests are an integral part of our life, they provide cooling shade, animal habitats, fresh oxygen, water filtration and store carbon," a release said. "Trees provide us with a setting for tranquility, recreation and jobs.

"With a growing variety of wood products and byproducts which store carbon or will reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. Their importance in all of these roles will only increase in the future, but our trees and forests are under threat from warming temperatures now."

Attendees will join a panel discussion on the future of healthy forests with experts from state, tribal, and regional agencies and the forest products industry.

The Bemidji Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy climate change organization focused on national policies to address climate change.

For more information, contact: bemidji@citizensclimatelobby.org.

