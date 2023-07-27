Great River Rescue receives $5,000 MuttNation Foundation grant

BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue has received a $5,000 grant from the MuttNation Foundation through the Mutts Across America Grant program.

"To acknowledge the high value MuttNation places on well-run shelters, Bev Lambert, (mother to the famous country singer Miranda Lambert) founded the Mutts Across America Grant Program," a release said. "The organization, in partnership with retailer Tractor Supply Company, has awarded a $5,000 donation to one shelter in each state as part of their Mutts Across America program. "

According to the release, Great River Rescue was chosen as a recipient due to its outstanding work and accomplishments in promoting animal welfare.

Great River is a no-kill nonprofit animal shelter that saves, cares for and finds homes for hundreds of animals each year, the release added.

To learn more about Great River Rescue visit greatriverrescue.com or call (218) 751-7910.