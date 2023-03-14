6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Great River Rescue announces 2023 Pet Fixers clinic schedule

Great River Rescue will host low-cost spay and neuter clinics through its Pet Fixers program this year.

Pet Fixers & Great River Rescue .jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 14, 2023 09:46 AM

BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue will host low-cost spay and neuter clinics through its Pet Fixers program this year.

Qualified pet owners and caretakers can get their pets spayed or neutered and receive other low-cost preventative care services at an upcoming weekend clinic, a release said.

Clinics are typically held once per month at Great River Rescue, located at 1612 Carr Lake Road SE.

Dates for this year's clinics are:

  • April 1 and 2
  • May 6 and 7
  • June 3 and 4
  • July 8 and 9
  • Aug. 5 and 6
  • Sept. 9 and 10
  • Oct. 7 and 8
  • Nov. 4 and 5

Registration for each clinic opens on the first of the month prior to the scheduled clinic. Income qualifications along with all available services and prices can be found on the Pet Fixers page of the Great River Rescue website.

A $40 deposit per animal is required at the time of registration to secure a spot. Those unable to access the website can call (218) 760-1307 to get help with registration.

Additional dates and opportunities may be added. Check the Great River Rescue website and Facebook pages for additional opportunity announcements.

Approximately 60 to 70 pets are spayed/neutered at each weekend clinic. Since obtaining the Pet Fixers program in 2020, 2,089 dogs and cats have been spayed/neutered. Additionally, thousands of preventative care vaccinations and other treatments have been given, the release said.

"Great River Rescue is grateful for all program sponsors past and future who have helped keep costs low for clients," the release said. "Sponsors already lined up for this year include Dearholt Tax and Accounting, First National Bank Bemidji, and Super 8 of Bemidji."

Any business or individual interested in sponsoring clinics should contact Brandon at director@greatriverrescue.com.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
