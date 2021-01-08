ST. PAUL — Minnesota's governor and four legislative leaders took on the topics of mob violence at the U.S. Capitol, response to the coronavirus and efforts to work across the divided Legislature during a virtual interview with reporters from around the state on Monday, Jan. 11.

Leaders and the governor squared off on various subjects during the Forum News Service's annual legislative briefing. Reporters from around the state joined the call and pressed for answers on the validity of the presidential election, calls to "storm the Capitol" and investigations set to be launched into lawmakers' involvement in demonstrations contesting President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Gov. Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent fielded questions from the Capitol Press Corps and other journalists less than a week into the 2021 legislative session.

It was one of the few times, if not the only time, reporters had an opportunity to address the leaders all at once. And the discussion signaled that fractures could be on the horizon as lawmakers take up COVID-19 response and a two-year state budget.

Watch the event below: