ST. PAUL — Minnesota's governor and the four legislative leaders are set to meet the media Wednesday, Feb. 5, to talk about their top policy priorities, billions of dollars in potential borrowing to fund public works projects and how they'd like to spend a $1.3 billion budget surplus.

Forum News Service is set to host its annual session briefing at 3:15 p.m. in the Minnesota Senate Building. Reporters from around the state have been invited to ask questions ahead of the legislative session that is set to kick off Feb. 11.

Gov. Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, House Assistant Deputy Minority Leader Anne Neu and newly-elected Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent will field questions from the Capitol Press Corps and other journalists. Discussions about gun legislation, recreational cannabis, voter privacy, school choice and tax cuts are likely to fill the hour-long discussion.

The event will be moderated by Dana Ferguson, the news service's Minnesota government correspondent. And it will give reporters from outside the Twin Cities metro area the same chance to ask questions of the leaders as the Capitol Press Corps.

Those interested in watching the discussion can follow a Livestream on Forum Communications websites or with captions via Minnesota Senate Media Services.