In a statement, the state's top prosecutor said he was visiting family out of the country and learned he was infected Tuesday when he took a test required to fly home.

"I was surprised to find that it was positive, because up to that point, I had experienced no symptoms," Ellison said. "Since then, I have developed mild symptoms but nothing worse than a mild cold. I’m working remotely as normal while isolating in place and will travel home when it’s safe to do so."

The attorney general said he was grateful to be vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus. He encouraged others to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The attorney general plans to travel home once he is clear of symptoms. When symptoms have resolved, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding air travel a full 10 days after COVID-19 symptoms start or a positive test.