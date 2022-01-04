Hagedorn, a Republican representing Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019 and reported its return last year. In a Tuesday, Jan. 4, news release, Hagedorn said that he's experiencing mild symptoms and is receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic as a precautionary measure.

Hagedorn said he's been vaccinated and did not indicate where he might have been exposed to COVID.

You can read Hagedorn's full statement here:

"Last night I was informed I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I did receive the vaccination and gratefully I am experiencing very mild symptoms. Given my current circumstances and treatment for kidney cancer, doctors are taking every precaution to ensure a complete recovery and have requested that I receive observation and treatment at the Mayo Clinic. I will work with the professionals at Mayo until it is safe for me to return to my home in Blue Earth or travel to work in Washington.

“Today’s news will not stop me from fighting for America and the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District. Thanks to all who have offered their encouragement, prayers, and understanding.”