BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will once again be teaming up with the community's visitors and conventions bureau to operate the Tourist Information Center.

Commonly called the TIC, the city-owned building was constructed in 1994 and has served as a welcome point for visitors to the Bemidji. That was until 2020, though, when the building was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The TIC reopened in 2021, with the city and the bureau Visit Bemidji jointly operating the facility. The TIC, located at 300 Bemidji Ave. N, has been home to Visit Bemidji since 2017 and is next to the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox Statues.

To allow both parties to operate the facility, the city and Visit Bemidji entered into a memorandum of understanding in 2021. On Jan. 3, during its first meeting of 2022, the Bemidji City Council approved a revision to the MOU to continue the partnership this year.

The vote was passed with all council members voting in favor, except Josh Peterson, who abstained. Peterson, who represents Ward 2, is also the executive director of Visit Bemidji.

As part of the MOU, both the city and Visit Bemidji will contribute $30,000 toward the operations, which is estimated at $90,000 annually. The two will then collaborate over the year to generate an additional $30,000 in revenue.

Once in operation, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department's staff will act as general managers of the facility. Additionally, the city will be responsible for all maintenance.

Along with the partnership to operate the TIC, the city also contracts with Visit Bemidji to promote tourism and local events. Established in the late 1980s, Visit Bemidji receives funding through lodging tax dollars.

Visit Bemidji has been the sole agency at the TIC since February 2020. For 25 years, the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce had been located there.

However, in early 2020, the Chamber relocated to the Mayflower Building, a downtown location home to Greater Bemidji Economic Development and other entrepreneurship programs.

Outdoor dining amendments

Other action taken by the council on Monday included having the first hearings on a series of ordinance amendments related to outdoor dining. In summer 2020, the council authorized restaurants to serve alcohol outdoors and use the public right-of-way for patio space.

The move was in response to rules set by Gov. Tim Walz to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic. The outdoor dining then continued in 2021.

Based on the popularity of the outdoor dining, and because it was allowed under emergency measures, city staff drafted a set of amendments to existing ordinances allowing more permanent options. If approved, the amendments would allow businesses to purchase permits for outdoor dining in the right-of-way and to serve alcohol outside.

Ordinances for the city are passed in three readings. The first reading introduces the amendments and during the second reading, a public hearing is held for input.

During the third reading, the council takes a full vote to determine if the ordinance or amendment is approved or not. The amendments can be altered based on council and public feedback before the third reading.