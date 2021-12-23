BEMIDJI -- Reforestation needs were the biggest point of discussion on Tuesday when it came to distributing revenue from tax forfeitures in Beltrami County.

During its meeting on Dec. 21, the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners were presented with how much revenue was made from tax-forfeited land sales made over the last year. In 2021, the county had $700,000 in net profit from its sales.

According to state statute, the dollars from such sales can be distributed in the following ways:

30% can go toward either the county's economic development or timber reforestation.

20% can go toward the county's parks and recreation operations.

20% can go to general county government needs.

20% can go toward school districts

10% can go to city and township governments.

In 2020, for the 30% distribution, the board approved the majority of the funding to go toward reforestation efforts. According to Natural Resource Management staff, at year's end, the county's reforestation fund was depleted.

In fact, the county had to draw $11,000 from the Payment in Lieu of Taxes program, which is a reimbursement of dollars from the state to make up for non-taxable property owned by the government.

Because of the situation, the recommendation for the county was $210,000 from the $700,000 total to be used for reforestation, making up all of the 30%. The remaining dollars would go out as follows:

$140,000 for parks and recreation.

$140,000 for county governments.

$140,000 for school districts.

$70,000 for cities and townships.

In their discussion on the subject, the board agreed to still have some money go toward economic development. Therefore, they determined that 27% of the $700,000 amount -- $189,000 -- go toward reforestation, while 3%, $21,000, is put toward economic development.

Following the approval, County Administrator Tom Barry said he'd send a letter to traditional grantees of economic development dollars that there will be less money in the fund for 2022.

The 2021 amount of $700,000 is a decrease from the previous two years. In 2020, the net profit was $772,000 and for $2019, it was $704,000.

One area causing the decrease, according to Tuesday's presentation, is a decrease in cord prices. A cord is a unit in the timber industry, which means a harvested pile of wood with 4-foot long pieces stacked 4 feet high and 8 feet long, containing 128 cubic feet of space.

Much of the land sales by the county include trees for the timber industry. In 2016, the cord prices for aspen wood were at $55.53, while in 2021 it was down to $36.32. In addition to timber price fluctuation, economic inflation has also played a role.

Another factor related to the timber industry and reforestation is the costs of planting trees going up. Tree planting costs went from $0.06 per tree to $0.11 per tree in 2021. Additionally, bud capping trees, a method to protect the tree as it grows, went from $43 per acre in 2020 to $85 per acre in 2021.

For 2022, staff said in addition to the $189,000 approved by the county, Natural Resource Management will be able to utilize $28,500 in grants for reforestation.

Other county business

At the end of its meeting, commissioners completed a few other items to close 2021. One of which was an agreement with the University of Minnesota for extension services.

A three-year memorandum of agreement between the two was approved, which incorporates the cost of living increases for the 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator role. The cost of the position will be $76,949 in 2022, $78,681 in 2023 and $80,648 in 2024.

The board also approved designating the Bemidji Pioneer as the legal newspaper for 2022. The county utilizes the Pioneer for legal ads for meeting notices and other public announcements.

For 2022, the county will pay $9 for the first notice in the paper and $8.15 for all subsequent insertions.