ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, Dec. 21, announced that he'd tested positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely while in quarantine.

The first-term Democratic-Farmer-Labor governor said that his son Gus tested positive for the illness on Monday and after an initial negative test, Walz and First Lady Gwen Walz also tested positive. All three have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and said they had minor or no symptoms so far.

“My son is vaccinated, and Gwen and I are vaccinated and have received our booster shots, and I am confident that these vaccines are protecting my family and me from serious illness," Walz said. “My family and I are isolating, and I will continue to work from home until I feel better and test negative for the virus."

Walz encouraged Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 and to get vaccinated against COVID-19. And in a video posted on social media, he said that his holiday plans would be put on hold until his family recovered from the virus.

The governor abruptly canceled a ceremonial bill signing on Monday after his ninth-grade son tested positive for the illness. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, along with her husband and daughter, tested positive for COVID-19 in October and isolated as directed by state and federal health officials.

