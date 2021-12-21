Over the last several years, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has been working to formulate a design for the reconstruction on a stretch of the highway from Gillett Drive to Bemidji Avenue. In addition to aging pavement and utilities, the agency has found the number of collisions on the corridor to be troubling.

The issue of safety may be harder to manage in the future, too, as the number of cars traveling the stretch of highway is expected to increase from more than 16,000 now to 20,500 in 2030. Considering the safety issues, the agency initially proposed adding five roundabouts along the corridor.

However, that idea was rejected by the city council in 2019 based on feedback from the community and businesses. Since that vote, MnDOT has worked with the Headwaters Regional Development Commission to re-engage with the public and come up with new designs.

On Monday, MnDOT returned to the council with new design options. One option would include just one roundabout on the corridor, located at the entrance of the Menard’s store.

The other option would add three roundabouts to the highway, located at the Menard’s entrance, Middle School Drive and Hannah Avenue. The three roundabout option was the preferred choice by both MnDOT and city staff, as well as a community review panel tasked with assessing the project.

A roundabout decision

The council officially supported the three roundabout option with a 4-2 vote.

In favor of the motion were council members Ron Johnson, Daniel Jourdain, Emelie Rivera and Audrey Thayer. Against the measure, meanwhile, was Mayor Jorge Prince and Councilor Josh Peterson.

In his comments, Peterson expressed concerns on how roundabouts may impact businesses along the corridor.

“I’m not anti-roundabouts,” Peterson said. “I support the one in front of Menard’s and I’m even open to the one in front of the Walmart. The one on Hannah is the one that concerns me because of how the road would be brought up just feet away from the Super 8 motel.”

“I do appreciate that there is a business impact, but everyone who drives this corridor is a consumer of this,” Rivera said. “The members of the committee who were there representing businesses have just as much significance in my eyes as the people there advocating for pedestrians.”

In his remarks, Prince said he was concerned with a lack of broader public input on the project.

“I’m in a position where there are a lot of people in this city who probably haven’t weighed in on this and will over time,” Prince said. “There’s a certain group of people who have, but I represent more than just that group, and that’s where my dilemma is. I feel like I’m not in a great place to say ‘yep, let’s do a motion on this,’ and then find out later from others that they don’t like this.”

On the rest of the corridor, Ridgeway Avenue, the entrance to the Paul Bunyan Mall and Irvine Avenue would likely continue having stoplights. At Park Avenue, the plan is to add a divided intersection, allowing motorists to only make right turns.

While the council took action Monday, it was only to officially determine its support for design preferences. The council will give full municipal consent in a vote at some point in the next two years once funding and design work is finalized.

The project is expected to cost $18.5 million, with the city having a cost-share of $2.6 million.

Street renewal, capital improvements

Another infrastructure item on the agenda was approving a report on projects selected as part of the annual Street Renewal Program. As part of the program, the city on an annual basis selects several roads, often clustered in one area, to be reconstructed.

For 2022, the following roads, totaling 0.8 miles, were selected:

10th Street Northeast, from Bemidji Avenue to Lake Boulevard. The project will fully reconstruct the road, with new pavement, curb, gutters, driveway aprons and sidewalks. A water main will also be replaced.

Dewey Avenue Northeast, from 10th Street to 12th Street. The road will be fully reconstructed, and a new water main will be installed. Additionally, the sidewalks will be improved and a storm water catch basin will be installed.

Ridgeway Avenue Northwest, from 30th Street to Paul Bunyan Drive. The road will be completely reconstructed and storm sewer pipe will be replaced. The project will also narrow the road from 47 feet to 32 feet wide to add a grass boulevard and a 10 foot wide paved trail.

A short stretch of Spruce Street Northwest extending west from Ridgeway Avenue. Along with new pavement, some of the area’s storm sewer lines will be replaced.

The total cost of the project is $1.79 million. Of the amount, $168,930 will be funded by street assessments and $385,000 will be from the general tax levy. The remaining amount will be paid for with construction reserves, as well as street and water funds.

In addition to the road improvements, the council also approved adding wooden light poles to Ridgeway Avenue to increase light on the street. The installation will be conducted by Otter Tail Power Co.

Along with approving the project report, the council set a public hearing for the project on Jan. 18, 2022.

The council voted on approving the city’s five-year capital improvement plan, or CIP, which includes projects from 2022-2026. The CIP serves as a long-term guide to plan major capital expenditures for the city.

For 2022, the expenditures have already been approved and have funding sources. The items from 2023-2026, meanwhile, act as placeholders for the city.

The latest CIP anticipates $42.7 million worth of construction projects in the next five years and $7.7 million in equipment purchases for the city, for a total of $50.4 million.

Of that total: