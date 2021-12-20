Or, more specifically: The heavy-paper-like stock that gets mailed to you with your new sticker attached. That stock, made by 3M, is out of stock, according to state officials.

Even though the delay will likely affect hundreds of thousands of vehicles whose registrations are set to expire in January, here’s the good news: State officials say that if all goes according to the current plan, no one who renews on time will be forced to drive around with expired tabs. It’s just that the new registration stickers will take longer than usual to arrive in the mail.

“We want to encourage customers to be patient and wait for the stickers,” said Pong Xiong, director of the Department of Public Safety’s Driver and Vehicle Services Division, often known as the “DMV.” “The plan is on track right now.”

Who’s affected?

Here’s who’s affected: Owners of vehicles with registration that will expire in 2022 who renew online or by mail.

Xiong said some 52,000 registration renewals are already in the pike, and the department anticipates more than 320,000 additional renewals before the end of January.

Who’s not affected?

If your registration expires this month (or has already expired), you’re not affected.

If your vehicle registration will expire in 2022 but you renew in person at a deputy registrar or other license center, you’re unaffected and will be able to walk out with your new sticker.

What’s the problem?

The problem is a shortage of that stock made by 3M Co. and ordered by the state specifically for vehicles whose registration expires in 2022. In 2022, those stickers — which will in turn expire in 2023 — will be blue. The sticker color changes every year. (The stickers that will expire next year — the ones most license plates are sporting right now — are gold.)

When you renew your registration online or via the mail, that entire piece of sturdy paper — with the appropriately colored sticker attached — gets printed with your name and vehicle registration number. The sticker gets printed, too, with a unique serial number. That printing is done by MINNCOR Industries — an agency within the state Department of Corrections that uses inmate labor to produce things like license plates and cabinets, and also prints those stickers.

MINNCOR gets that sturdy stock from 3M.

3M: Back up and running

According to the Department of Public Safety, 3M has said that disruptions in the global supply chain from the coronavirus pandemic, combined with an explosion and fire at a plant of one of its suppliers, have led to delays in fulfilling orders for that specific stock.

When you renew in person, those stickers are pre-printed and get pulled off a roll — a different product. There’s no shortage of that stuff.

In a statement Friday, the Maplewood-based company said: “3M is working collaboratively with the State of Minnesota to deliver the products they need to provide license tags. We are back up and delivering products. We have provided more than 12,000 tabs this afternoon and expect another 25,000 to 30,000 tomorrow. We will be shipping more next week and throughout January to meet Minnesota’s demand.”

Xiong emphasized that when you renew online or by mail, state computer systems — including law enforcement databases — are updated almost immediately.



