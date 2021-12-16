ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission on Thursday, Dec. 16, took more than three hours of testimony on its proposal to eliminate a scoring knock on those being sentenced if they committed a crime while in custody, on probation or supervised release.

Minnesota judges use a point system to determine a person's criminal history score and that score, along with their conviction, directs the guideline for a sentence. Currently, a person gets an additional half-point added to that criminal history score if they commit an offense while they're in custody, on probation or supervised release.

And that could bump up their score and lengthen their sentence.

Defense attorneys, clergy, those who've experienced the criminal justice system and others said it wasn't clear why that criteria should tack on an additional half a point, potentially lengthening a recommended criminal sentence. And they said the half-point most often affected those facing low-level drug and property crimes.

“Longer, harsher punishments do not deter crimes,” State Public Defender Bill Ward said, noting state sentencing guidelines allow for additional points to be added for repeat offenses. “When people say there’s no hammer, there is. ... Use the existing tools that you have."

Members of the commission who backed the change, along with testifiers who said they wanted the half-point addition to be eliminated, said the plan could put fewer low-level offenders behind bars and allow police to focus their attention on those who've committed more serious offenses.

Law enforcement groups, county attorneys, crime victims, sex offender counselors and Republican state lawmakers, meanwhile, opposed the proposal, saying it could reduce the sentences for those who commit severe offenses. They urged the commission to withdraw the proposal.

“This proposal seems to me to be going in the direction of going soft on crime,” State Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, said. “This is not the time for criminal justice gone wild.”

The commission is set to vote on the proposal next month. And if it passed, it would move to the Minnesota Legislature. From there it would take effect next year unless lawmakers in the politically divided Legislature voted to remove the measure.

Ahead of Thursday's hearing, Gov. Tim Walz said he trusted the commission to make a sound decision that keeps "Minnesotans safe."

"Trying to tell Minnesotans that this is somehow going to make them less safe is simply not true,” Walz said. “The sentencing commission is made up of a vast swath of expertise, so I would expect them to make the right decisions on that."

