BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners renewed three contracts for public defenders and approved a new one for a fourth lawyer Tuesday.

During its regular meeting, the board voted 4-1 to approve contracts for the following lawyers:

George Duranske of George L Duranske III Law Firm

Donald Kirchner of Kirchner Law Firm

Ross Trooien of Ross Law

Dar Nubson of Nubson Law

Outsourcing its public defender obligation via contract has been a historic practice by the county, which needs to provide counsel. For the contracts, which are in place for three years, the county pays $70,32 per year at a monthly rate of $5,836.

A new contract for a fourth public defender was needed as one of the previous lawyers opted to not seek a renewal for their contract.

Voting in favor of the contracts were Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5 Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Reed Olson, Richard Anderson and Jim Lucachick. Against the measure was District 4 Commissioner Tim Sumner, who raised several concerns, one of which was that the open position for a fourth defender wasn't advertised.

"I'm a strong proponent of advertising," Sumner said. "I always want to give the benefit of the doubt to people who may be interested but aren't necessarily part of this crew of people who are in the know. So I'm disappointed that this wasn't advertised."

"We have to fill these contracts," County Attorney David Hanson said. "I advised Tom on the issue of not advertising. It was my advice, with the sense that we would not have the time to advertise and get applicants."

Sumner also noted concerns with a contract renewal specifically for Duranske.

"These attorneys are important, and they represent underrepresented people in our county," Sumner said. "If taxpayers are paying these contracts, we should be offering representation that's second to none. I personally feel that one public defender included is not fit or qualified to represent the unrepresented in Beltrami County."

Because of his issues, Sumner suggested approving each contract individually, but the rest of the board moved forward with a single vote for all of them.

"I do think that we would be going down the wrong path of trying to recruit people later on if they feel they're going to be held up by one of us during a public meeting," Anderson said. "I think that we're probably better off at this point to do a blanket vote, rather than a single one for each."

"I wouldn't expect my colleagues to understand the misrepresentation by Mr. Duranske has for the Native population," said Sumner, who's a member of the Red Lake Nation. "It's my job and duty to represent the people I represent. I can't in good faith give somebody a job, where the person prides themselves the way he does. It's a disservice."

Legislative priorities for 2022

The board was also presented Tuesday with a list of proposed priorities to advocate for during the Minnesota Legislature's 2022 session. Suggested priorities included:

Supporting legislation with an index or inflator built into the state's Payment in Lieu of Taxes related to land administered by the county or Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. PILT payments go to counties to make up for the property taxes that are unavailable because of government-owned land.

Support for continued efforts by the state to enhance the sovereignty of the Red Lake Nation.

Supporting continued transportation funding that includes new revenue for roads and bridges.

Supporting changes to childcare laws to increase provider capacity. The changes would be to existing age group categories and licensing models, which can limit a provider's ability to serve specific ages.

An increase in reimbursement funding to help cover costs for law enforcement agencies, which are required to continue health insurance for officers injured or killed in the line of duty until the age of 65. in 2021, the amount the county received in reimbursements was 15% of the cots, down from 23.5% in 2020.

"What I had done was request from the department heads and from yourselves, information, issues or concerns you would like to be considered in the legislative platform," County Administrator Tom Barry said. "It's essentially a raw document at this point and time that you all have to essentially pick and choose what you'd like to move forward with."

The recommended priorities compiled and presented by Barry were approved by the board in a 4-1 vote. Voting for the priorities were Gaasvig, Olson, Anderson and Lucachick, while Sumner was against.

In his comments on the subject, Sumner expressed concerns over how there were priorities made related to the Red Lake Nation, without input from the tribal government.

Lucachick said the priorities will allow legislators to have a wide range of topics to consider that will help the county, though.

"I like it the way it is," Lucachick said. "I think we all gave input on it, we all got our things in there. With what we're trying to do, I don't think four pages of priorities is too much. If a legislator doesn't want to address something, let them. But at least we are getting these in front of them and putting it on the table for discussion."

The 2022 legislative session will start on Jan. 31.