DULUTH — A Democratic candidate from Chisholm, Minnesota, will run for Minnesota's 8th Congressional District seat, which is held by Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber , of Hermantown.

Theresa Lastovich filed a statement of candidacy and a statement of organization for "Theresa Lastovich for Congress" on Nov. 10, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Lastovich, who will run under the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, is the first and so far only candidate other than Stauber to file a statement of candidacy.

Stauber filed his statement of candidacy for 2022 in July. He has already raised $1 million for the 2022 campaign with almost $740,000 cash on hand, the Federal Election Commission reported.

Ashlie Castaldo, who ran for a Duluth City Council at large seat last summer, but lost in the primary election by just one vote, announced Lastovich's candidacy on her Facebook page Monday.

Stauber was first elected in 2018, flipping the 8th District from Democratic to Republican control. He was reelected in 2020 by a 19-point margin.