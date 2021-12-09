HOLST TOWNSHIP -- Holst Township and a contractor have paid a fine and took corrective action in response to an investigation by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

According to a release, the MPCA found the township and Triple D Construction and Leasing had completed a road project in July 2020 without obtaining the required stormwater construction permits. The project, on 418th Street in Clearwater County, covered a 10 block stretch.

In addition to the lack of permits, violations also included:

Failing to develop and submit a stormwater pollution protection plan.

Failing to install sediment controls and soil/slope stabilization prior to, during and following construction.

Failing to install redundant sediment controls where the construction site came within 50 feet of area surface waters.

Failing to conduct required inspections during and after construction.

Stormwater controls are required to keep rain and snowmelt from carrying sediment and other pollutants off of construction sites and into nearby lakes, streams and wetlands.

The involved parties paid a combined $15,000 civil penalty and completed the following actions:

Installed sediment controls where needed.

Stabilized exposed soils and slopes surrounding the project, including ditches.

Obtained the required permits and conducted inspections.

When calculating penalties, the MPCA takes into account how seriously the violations affected or could have affected the environment and whether they were first-time or repeat violations.