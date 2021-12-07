Members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation have introduced legislation to rename three post offices after Minnesota National Guardsmen who died in a helicopter crash in 2019.

Charles P. Nord, James A. Rogers Jr. and Kort M. Plantenberg were killed on Dec. 5, 2019, after the Blackhawk helicopter they were riding in experienced engine failure. The legislation aims to rename the post offices in Perham, Winstad and Avon, respectively, where the guardsmen were from.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both Democrats, sponsored the legislation.

“Sergeant Plantenberg, Chief Warrant Officer Nord, and Chief Warrant Officer Rogers made the ultimate sacrifice for us and our democracy,” said Klobuchar, in a Dec. 6 news release. “By renaming the Avon, Perham, and Winsted Post Offices in their honor, we will pay tribute to their legacies and help Minnesotans keep their memories alive for generations to come.”

Said Smith: “Charles Nord, James Rogers, and Kort Plantenberg were all beloved members of their communities here in our state. With this legislation, we hope to honor their legacy and pay tribute to their service. Our hearts go out to their family and friends on this tragic anniversary.”

Companion legislation has also been introduced in the House of Representatives by Minnesota Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Tom Emmer, who are both Republicans.

“This is a humbling day. These young men were taken far too soon, and every little bit we can do as a country to remember them and thank them, though it will never be enough, has value,” said Fischbach.