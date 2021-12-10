ST. PAUL — Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for an influx of out-of-state patients in the wake of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that could trigger state laws that limit services around the region.

The high court last week heard arguments in the Mississippi case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. — a case that could redefine the right to abortion in large swaths of the country and block abortion access in several states in the Midwest.

And the court appeared ready to uphold Mississippi law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in the case of a medical emergency or severe fetal abnormality.

Mississippi's law serves as a test case about states' authority to pass laws that restrict abortion before fetal viability, which starts around 24 weeks of pregnancy. The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision determined that a woman has a right to end a pregnancy within those first 24 months, before a fetus could survive outside the womb.

But the court, which now is composed of six conservative justices and three liberal ones, could upend the legal precedent and allow states to impose whatever restrictions they see fit.

“In terms of the law on the books, it’s a sea change,” University of Minnesota Law Professor Jill Hasday said. “But in terms of the law on the ground, there’s been less access than you might think.”

An island in the region in terms of abortion protections

Minnesota's Supreme Court in a 1995 case upheld the right to an abortion under the state's constitution, so the U.S Supreme Court's decision wouldn't affect the state's restrictions. But Minnesota clinics could see an influx of people from neighboring states coming across the border for abortion services if the court upholds the Mississippi law.

Minnesota's neighbors to the west — North Dakota and South Dakota — have "trigger" laws that would immediately outlaw abortion within 30 days if Roe was struck down. Meanwhile, Wisconsin and Michigan still have laws on the books deeming abortion illegal. And the states could enforce those provisions depending on the high court's decision.

To the south, Iowa GOP lawmakers are organizing a campaign to pass a constitutional amendment that says abortion is not protected by the state's constitution.

"Should Roe v. Wade go away, abortion could become illegal in those states pretty quickly," said Gender Justice Advocacy and Engagement Director Erin Maye Quade. "That would make Minnesota the only state in the Upper Midwest where abortion would remain legal and accessible. ... That is not tenable, it's not safe for pregnant people in the region, and Minnesotans are already struggling to get care here."

