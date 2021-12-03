BEMIDJI -- After a hiatus of several years, Bemidji resident Lynn Eaton is looking at a return to government decision-making, but this time in a different capacity.

Lynn Eaton, 71, worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation from 1984-2014. On Tuesday, he filed to run to represent Ward 5 on the Bemidji City Council.

Eaton has been a resident of Bemidji since he started at MnDOT as a graduate engineer. He arrived in Bemidji after earning a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of North Dakota and a master's degree from the University of Minnesota.

His most recent title with MnDOT was assistant director of operations, which he held from 2012-2014. Previously, he was the transportation engineer for MnDOT District 2 from 2004-2012.

Since retiring from MnDOT, Eaton worked from 2014-2017 as vice president of engineering with Karvakko before taking a part-time position as a civil engineer with Widseth, Smith, Nolting and Associates. The combined experience is what Eaton said he would rely on if elected in the Ward 5 special election.

In a release, Eaton noted how he was responsible for an operating budget of $20 million and a construction budget of $35 million with MnDOT. Eaton also cited how he managed a district with a staff of 200 employees in 15 locations.

"My talents lie in making connections with people, solving problems, keeping track of the big picture and trying to work collaboratively with people to come up with sensible solutions," Eaton told the Pioneer. "This gives me an opportunity to use my skill set and give back to the community."

If elected, one area of focus for Eaton would be the city-owned event facility, the Sanford Center.

"I look forward to having a hand in those decisions because my wife and I have been suite-holders at the Sanford Center since the beginning," Eaton said. "We think it's a great amenity to the community and we want to see it succeed."

Eaton also said he would support a special use tax to help offset losses at the facility.

"There's no question that a facility like that is going to require some funding by the city," Eaton said. "But with as small of a tax base as we have, we need to be working hard on increasing the profit margin, and I'm sure a sales tax will be on the table again to help close that gap."

Another item touched on by Eaton was the development of an area south of downtown bordered by railroad tracks, referred to commonly as the Rail Corridor.

"There's a great deal of hazardous material there," Eaton said. "Excavating that and disposing of that properly is not going to be cheap. The infrastructure for the street and water will also require, I think, a $7 million investment, which is quite a burden, so perhaps the state will come to our aid there. The opportunities down there are great, the walkability and access to a viable downtown is exciting, but we have to remember to be fiscally conscious."

The rest of the candidates running for Ward 5 include Bill Batchelder, Don Heinonen and Micaiah Graham. The filing period for the Ward 5 race closes on Dec. 14.