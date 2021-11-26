ST. PAUL — President Joe Biden is set to visit Minnesota next week to tout the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package, the White House announced on Friday, Nov. 26.

Biden will make a stop in Rosemount on Tuesday, Nov. 30, to discuss how the new law will "deliver for the American people and create good-paying union jobs," according to a news release. Few additional details about the trip were made available on Friday.

Minnesota's two U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith voted for the vast proposal that is set to fund broadband, roads and bridges, water infrastructure and ports, as did Reps. Angie Craig, Dean Phillips and Betty McCollum. Republic Reps. Jim Hagedorn, Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar voted against the infrastructure bill.

