BEMIDJI -- Leadership at the Sanford Center has changed for the sixth and potentially final time under VenuWorks' management.

According to Tim Sullivan, the executive vice president and CFO for the Ames, Iowa-based company, Robert Anderson was promoted to interim director of the event center on Oct. 8, owned by the city of Bemidji. Sullivan said Anderson will likely be in the role until VenuWorks' contract comes to an end in early March 2022.

The contract had initially been set to run through 2024. However, in September, the Bemidji City Council initiated the termination of the VenuWorks contract. At first, VenuWorks showed interest in restructuring the contract to remain as manager.

However, at a later September meeting, VenuWorks staff withdrew their offer, which was to eliminate the fixed management fee of $9,500 per month, and instead be paid on an incentive fee based on how it manages the center. VenuWorks staff withdrew the offer based on commentary from the Bemidji community.

In an interview, Sullivan said the previous director of the facility, Tiffany Vickaryous-Hubbard, resigned in early October. Vickaryous-Hubbard was promoted as executive director in June 2019.

Before that role, she had been in a management role at the Sanford Center for two years. She was also a VenuWorks employee in Grand Forks at the Alerus Center.

VenuWorks had managed the Sanford Center since it opened in October 2010. Since the doors opened, several individuals have been in the role.

The first director was Bob LeBarron, who was in the role for one year before being succeeded by Roger Swanson. From December 2011 through August 2012, Swanson was the executive director, until he was fired by VenuWorks for violating the company's code of conduct.

The next executive director was Curtis Webb, who was in the position from late 2012 through April 2016. Webb left the position to take a similar role at another VenuWorks facility in Bloomington, Ill, and the reigns of the Sanford Center was given to Mike Cronin.

Cronin was in the position from May-September 2016, before being asked to step down from the role to become associate director of operations. Jeff Kossow was then brought in the role in fall 2016 and held it until June 2019 when he made a career change.

As Kossow was beginning his time in Bemidji, Webb was fired when VenuWorks officials learned of discrepancies with a debit card that was supposed to be used for arena expenses in Illinois. Further investigation showed Webb made fraudulent claims for reimbursements for expenses he never actually incurred during his time at the Sanford Center.

According to a financial investigation by the Minnesota State Auditor's Office, more than $100,000 was misused. In February 2020, Webb was sentenced to 21 days in jail in Beltrami County, with 14 days total because of good behavior.

The sentencing came after Webb pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count by swindle. Webb had to pay a $1,000 fine, received three years probation, and $37,200 in restitution. Webb was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay restitution of $1,149 in Illinois.

The city also received $138,000 from VenuWorks following the Webb situation. The council also mandated that all payments made by VenuWorks for the Sanford Center would require their approval.

Moving forward, the council has hired Convention, Sports and Leisure International, or CSL, to assist with the managerial transition at the Sanford Center. The firm will review industry trends, historical data, facility contracts, booking stats, operating costs, debt services and management structure.

The firm will also assist the city in developing and distributing a request for proposals for the 193,000 square-foot building. According to city staff, the annual economic impact of the center is $17 million.

The structure includes an arena with more than 4,000 seats, serving as home to BSU's hockey programs. The building also includes conference space.

On an annual basis, the building has had operating losses exceeding more than $300,000, which are covered by a yearly investment by the city. In 2020, the investment was $450,000.