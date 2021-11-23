BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji is receiving $1.63 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and on Monday, officials began discussions on how to spend it.

Passed by the United States Congress earlier this year, the ARP is providing Bemidji with $817,000 now and another $817,000 in summer 2022. According to City Finance Director Ron Eischens, the dollars can be spent in four areas:

Responding to the coronavirus pandemic emergency, or its economic impacts. This includes assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, as well as aid to impacted industries such as tourism and hospitality.

Providing premium pay to eligible workers performing essential work during the pandemic.

Covering city revenue reductions relative to the revenue collected before the pandemic.

Making investments in water, sewer, broadband and infrastructure.

In briefing the Bemidji City Council on the uses of the dollars, Eischens said so far, most cities have used ARP funds on infrastructure-related projects. For Bemidji, city staff recommended using the dollars on several projects, including:

New clarifier equipment at the Waste Water Treatment Center.

Potential water and sewer line extensions north of the city to Ruttgers' Birchmont Lodge.

Development of the Rail Corridor area near downtown.

In her remarks, Ward 4 Councilmember Emelie Rivera said she'd rather have the dollars go toward park projects.

"I understand the need for infrastructure, but a lot of the projects we're talking about, whether it's a sewer line to Ruttgers or developing the Rail Corridor, we don't know if those are going to happen," Rivera said. "I'd feel much more comfortable obligating these funds to projects that we already have a need for.

"At Cameron Park, we need to revamp our water and sewer there," Rivera said. "Our parks are something that are equally accessible to all of our youth and the entire community. I'd like to talk about this by finding equitable uses."

Rivera also said she'd be in favor of using the dollars for improvements at City Hall, to improve both utilities and make it more accessible.

Ward 2 Councilmember Josh Peterson agreed with some of Rivera's statements about the park funding.

"These dollars are a result of COVID, and our parks were heavily used during the pandemic, as they were the only way to recreate outside," Peterson said. "Those parks paid a toll, and I think the parks played an important part in our COVID lifestyles in 2020 and 2021. This is an important need."

Peterson did add, though, that he is interested in using some ARP dollars in infrastructure in the Rail Corridor area.

In his comments, Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince pointed out how the ARP funding can also be used for public safety issues that have emerged during the pandemic. Because of that availability, Prince said he'd be interested in using some of the funding in the Bemidji Police Department.

"I think one of the biggest challenges our city has seen in recent times is the rise of violence and crime," Prince said. "This stipulates how funds can be used to hire law enforcement officials, even above pre-pandemic levels, as well as creating community intervention programs.

"When I think of something benefitting our entire community, one of the things we've talked about is adding a community police officer," said Prince. "I look at that use to potentially create a pilot program related to a community officer. We don't want to use one-time money to fund a continuing salary, but it could give us an opportunity to do a pilot program, and see what a difference we might be able to make, and decide whether or not that program is worthy of sustaining long term."

Eischens said Monday that the city has until the end of 2024 to spend the ARP funding.