BEMIDJI -- New employee rules related to the coronavirus pandemic may be on the way for Beltrami County from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

During its work session Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners were briefed on the proposed COVID standards by OSHA. According to the report, the OSHA rules would apply to the county as it's an employer with more than 100 workers.

There are two main rules the county has to consider. The first is related to Medicare and Medicaid services, which require virtually all staff to be vaccinated with limited exceptions.

County Administrator Tom Barry said this would only be applied to health services provided to those who receive Medicare or Medicaid.

The second rule, which would be more wide-reaching, is the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard. The ETS requires workers to be either vaccinated, or have mandatory testing and use of face masks.

Some employees would be exempt from the ETS, though. Those who do not report to a work place with other people, employees who work from home and those who work outdoors would all be exempt.

Both rules have been challenged in federal court, and an injunction has been placed on the latter. However, Barry said both of the rules, or some form of them, will likely become effective eventually.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 16, 215 county employees, about 50% of the government unit's workforce, had been vaccinated. With the ETS, the county would be required to determine vaccination status, obtain proof of vaccinations, maintain records of vaccination status, ensure weekly COVID tests and enforce face mask wearing.

After the presentation, Barry said staff will continue monitoring the situation, research methods, begin writing policy documents and bring their findings back to the board in the near future.

"I resent the fact that they're giving us just the amount of decision making where it's going to make us the bad guys," District 2 Commissioner Reed Olson said. "I don't like that they're having us decide and basically split hairs, figuring out how to pay for their mandate."

"It's nothing short of an unfunded mandate," District 5 Commissioner Jim Lucachick said. "This board has always been pretty unified in unfunded mandates, and trying to figure out how to cope with them. It gets all pushed on us, and the board is going to be the one to take the heat. It's just a really terrible position to be in."

Lucachick went on to call it a lose-lose situation.

"If we go one way, we'll lose a bunch of employees, and if we go another way, it'll look like we don't care," Lucachick said. "Our statistics show that nearly half our employees have said, 'nope, don't want to get a needle.' I'm hoping the courts do what they did on another major issue we've had. We had another contentious issue in this county, and an injunction was placed on it and it's still holding."

Lucachick was referring to a split vote by the board opting out of the United States Refugee Resettlement Program. The decision was nullified when the ability of individual counties to opt out of the program, created by former President Donald Trump, was halted in court.

"This is a fight I'm not looking to have with our community," Olson said. "I do wish our vaccination rates were higher, but I'm not interested in having a big community argument where we're not going to change anyone's minds.

"I also don't like the fact that the cost of implementing this also falls on the county. We have the American Rescue Plan dollars, but that's not what we're looking at spending that on. That would take away from investments we're looking to make in other areas of county government."