BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council met Monday for its second November meeting and approved several items via its consent agenda.

The consent agenda is an item for the council where multiple tasks can be approved at once. One item approved in Monday's consent agenda was the bills to be paid for the Sanford Center, which totaled $81,432.82.

Some of the bills included:

$31,841 to Otter Tail Power Co. for electricity.

$16,715 for food, beverages and merchant services.

$8,726 for VenuWorks management services.

$2,395 for internet and telephone services.

$2,179 for BSU athletics.

$2,150 for cleaning services.

$1,615 to the city of Bemidji for police security at events.

$1,290 for the Minnesota Department of Health for a food license.

$1,880 for ice consultation.

$978 for cleaning supplies.

$814 for Waste Management services.

$600 to Higgins Heating for cooler/freezer repair.

The council also set the polling places for the 2022 elections in its consent agenda. Those places include:

The American Indian Resource Center at 1630 Birchmont Drive NE for Ward 1

The Bemidji Armory at 1430 23rd St. NW for Ward 2.

The Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji at 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW for Ward 3.

Bemidji City Hall at 317 Fourth St. NW for Ward 4.

Northwest Technical College at 905 Grant Ave. SE for Ward 5.

Before passing the consent agenda, Mayor Jorge Prince read a proclamation declaring Nov. 27 as Small Business Saturday.

"Bemidji, Minnesota, supports our local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy, and preserve our community," Prince said. "I urge residents of our community and communities across the country to support small businesses and merchants on Small Business Saturday, and throughout the year."