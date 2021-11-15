BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council meets Monday with their consent agenda being the main item of action.

The consent agenda is an item for the council where multiple tasks can be approved at once. One item on the consent agenda is bills to be paid for the Sanford Center, which total $81,432.82.

Some of the bills include:

$31,841 to Otter Tail Power Co. for electricity.

$16,715 for food, beverages and merchant services.

$8,726 for VenuWorks management services.

$2,395 for internet and telephone services.

$2,179 for BSU athletics.

$2,150 for cleaning services.

$1,615 to the city of Bemidji for police security at events.

$1,290 for the Minnesota Department of Health for a food license.

$1,880 for ice consultation.

$978 for cleaning supplies.

$814 for Waste Management services.

$600 to Higgins Heating for cooler/freezer repair.

The council is also expected to set the polling places for the 2022 elections in its consent agenda. Those places include:

The American Indian Resource Center at 1630 Birchmont Drive NE for Ward 1

The Bemidji Armory at 1430 23rd St. NW for Ward 2.

The Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji at 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW for Ward 3.

Bemidji City Hall at 317 Fourth St. NW for Ward 4.

Northwest Technical College at 905 Grant Ave. SE for Ward 5.

Disposal of city property is included in the consent agenda as well. Staff is recommending a small enclosed trailer and two flatbed utility trailers not utilized be declared surplus and disposed of.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. tonight, Nov. 15, at City Hall or can be viewed on the city's website.