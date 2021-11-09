ST. PAUL — Carol Orban typically gets a handful of visitors during her weekly volunteering shift at the new Democratic-Farmer-Labor campaign office in Ely.

"I see maybe five or six people, but that's five more than we would've seen before," the longtime English teacher and political volunteer said. "It's been really positive so far."

Orban and fellow DFL volunteers in the vast political organizing unit that spans from Proctor up to Crane and Kabetogama lakes on the Canadian border had long sought an office where they could phone bank or hold meetings. And in September, the party opened the Ely office after years without a presence in the northern part of the unit.

It's one of 11 DFL offices that have popped up in Greater Minnesota in recent months in hopes of gaining traction in rural communities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The party has launched offices in Bemidji, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Mankato, Moorhead, Preston, Rochester, St. Cloud, Willmar and Winona, too, as they see the areas as possible targets for picking up legislative seats.

With a surge of funding and a clock running down before Minnesota sets its new political boundaries during redistricting, party leaders said they hoped to get early campaign activities off the ground before the new year.

"We wanted to start those conversations much earlier than before," Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin said. "We've made a conscious decision to actually just frontload a lot of the work that we typically do in an election year to start the cycle much earlier."

The moves come as President Joe Biden's approval ratings, along with Gov. Tim Walz's, have sunk in recent months due to ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic. And Republicans in Virginia and New Jersey last week were able to outperform expectations in those states to win in Virginia and come close in New Jersey.

In Virginia, Republicans picked up votes in rural and suburban areas where Biden had won in 2020. And while Democrats likely wouldn't be able to flip Minnesota's GOP strongholds in rural areas, building support in Greater Minnesota could help take the pressure off of elsewhere, said Cindy Rugeley, a University of Minnesota Duluth associate professor and head of the political science department.

“I think it’s a wise strategy to maybe start making some indication that they care," Rugeley said. “They can expect not to win a lot of the rural areas but you have to try very hard to not get just blown away out there, so much that it makes it tough not to turn out a huge number of votes everywhere else, and that’s what happened in Virginia."

The real political battleground in statewide contests would likely be the suburbs, Rugeley said. For more than a decade, the DFL base of support in the Twin Cities metro area helped block GOP candidates from winning statewide office.

Republicans hope 'red wave' hits Minnesota

Minnesota Republicans, bolstered by the GOP wins elsewhere, said campaign messages about schools and the impact of rising inflation would resonate here too. And while the state GOP was recovering from a leadership transition following the ouster of former Chair Jennifer Carnahan, Republican candidates and officials said they were confident the trend elsewhere would translate in Minnesota.

"I think Tim Walz is in trouble. The red wave we saw in Virginia is coming for Minnesota,” Minnesota GOP spokeswoman Preya Samsundar said. “Folks are tired of these far-left policies at the end of the day."

That argument could be tougher to pitch to Minnesota voters after Minneapolis last week soundly rejected a proposal to dismantle the city's police department and replace it with a department of public safety, a priority for more progressive Democrats. Republican candidates for governor said Walz should've done more to oppose the amendment and said they'd continue opposing efforts to pull resources from law enforcement.

Walz and Minnesota DFL Party leaders, meanwhile, said that with the effort to dismantle the department behind it, Minneapolis could take up a discussion about police funding and accountability.

