BEMIDJI -- Several Bemidji city boards, committees and commissions have openings for residents to get involved.

The following all have open positions:

The Parks and Recreation Commission has a spot open for one city resident.

The Public Arts Commission has a spot open for one city resident.

The Library Board has an opening for one local resident who lives outside the city limits.

The Heritage Preservation Commission has openings for three city residents.

The Deer Management Committee has one opening for each Ward 4 and Ward 5.

The Bemidji Charter Commission is accepting applications, with a term available that ends June 1, 2022. Applications for the Charter Commission will be accepted until Nov. 15.

Applications are available at City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW, and the city's website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, contact the City Clerk at (218) 759-3570.