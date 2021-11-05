DULUTH — The U.S. Senate confirmed Duluth native Thomas Nides as the ambassador to Israel on Wednesday, Nov. 3. He was nominated by President Joe Biden in June.

The position has been unfilled since David Friedman stepped down from the role Jan. 20. The confirmation of Nides and seven other ambassador nominees was delayed by objections from Republican senators. The Senate confirmed the ambassadors in a voice vote Wednesday after failing the day before.

Nides, 60, is the managing director and vice chairman of investment banking company Morgan Stanley. He is a 1979 Duluth East graduate and has a degree in political science from the University of Minnesota. His wife, Virginia Moseley, is CNN's senior vice president of newsgathering for the network's U.S. operation. They have two children.