ST. PAUL — Minnesota renters who need help making housing payments are now getting it much faster than in the past, Minnesota Housing Finance Commissioner Jennifer Ho announced Wednesday, Nov. 3.

RentHelpMN, the state’s rental assistance program, paid $101.6 million to landlords in October, Ho said. That’s more than it paid in the previous five months combined.

“I expect this pace to continue,” she said.

So far, the state housing agency has paid more than $200 million in 41,470 payments. It has received 56,506 applications for payments from renters and landlords, requesting $359 million in aid.

Most of the payments are providing aid to renters with very low incomes, Ho said. Two-thirds of the recipients are people of color.

The state and Minnesota’s largest cities and counties are scheduled to receive $673 million in federal rental subsidy funding under legislation Congress passed in the last two years in response to the COVID-10 pandemic.

In the early months of the program last spring, many landlords and tenants complained about months-long delays in getting payments. At that time, Ho said, her agency was getting more applications for aid than it could process.

Since then, the agency has been able to speed up payments after adding staff and receiving additional federal funding for processing applications, the commissioner said.

The program, which can pay for up to 18 months of unpaid rent, continues to accept applications for aid, and Ho urged Minnesotans who have fallen behind on their rent or utility bills to request emergency aid.

Landlords are barred from evicting tenants who have applied for but have not yet received rental assistance. That eviction moratorium remains in effect until June 1.

People who owe back rent can apply for aid online at RentHelpMN.org or by calling the 211 helpline (651-291-0211). The helpline has received about 7,000 calls per week, Ho said, and the service has added new staff to reduce call times.

In addition, she said, her staff has helped 246 renters who have received eviction notices by providing letters certifying that those people had applied for aid or referring them to legal aid.

She also noted the state Public Utilities Commission is prohibiting utilities from disconnecting renters who have pending applications for aid.