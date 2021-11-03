ST. PAUL -- St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter won a second term at the helm of Minnesota’s capital city Tuesday, Nov. 2, with unofficial results showing him ahead of multiple challengers in the ranked-choice election by even wider margins than four years ago.

Carter held 62% of the vote, with all 95 precincts reporting as of midnight. His strongest challenger, Dino Guerin, had 13% of the vote in the eight-way race.

The 42-year-old mayor, who received 51% of the vote in 2017, had campaigned on his progressive platform, recently releasing a campaign ad likening him to the late U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone.

In the 60-second video, Carter — like Wellstone did in his “Fast-Paced Paul” ad for a U.S. Senate seat 31 years ago — literally runs from one first-term initiative to the next, including college funding accounts for newborns, longer hours at rec centers, a $15 minimum wage, the end of library late fines, legal defense funds for immigrants and refugees, changes to police use-of-force policies and pandemic relief for families and small businesses.

For Carter, who became the city’s first Black mayor and one of its youngest four years ago, the road to re-election was not always smooth, especially in recent weeks.

A shooting on Oct. 10 at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar near the downtown Xcel Energy Center resulted in one person dead and 15 injured, underscoring mayoral challengers’ concerns about mounting homicides.

On Oct. 27, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell publicly confirmed that he would not seek reappointment after the end of his term in June. That same morning, key legal questions called into doubt the city’s ability to amend a rent control ballot initiative the mayor said he supported on the grounds it could be quickly altered and improved.

Gary Kopp said priorities like creating fewer but more focused responsibilities for police and more social services for the homeless brought him out to the polls Tuesday with his young grandson to vote at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center on Mackubin Street. “(Carter) seemed like he had good ideas the first time (he ran) and he’s done okay for us, not necessarily great, but he’s done okay,” Kopp said.

Voter turnout for an off-year election was brisk but not remarkably so.

“Our pace has been about 5,000 voters an hour, which is between ‘steady’ and ‘busy,'” said John Siqveland, a spokesman for Ramsey County Elections, around 5 p.m. “Absentee voting has been about a third of (Minneapolis), our friends across the river.”

Underfunded challengers got late start

Most of Carter’s challengers ran lightly funded campaigns that hit on the city’s rising homicide rate and other public safety concerns. Several candidates also promised to reignite the city’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration, dormant since Carter’s election four years ago.

Unlike the mayor, almost all of Carter’s challengers had publicly opposed a ballot initiative to cap residential rents at 3% annually.

Paul Langenfeld, a personal care attendant who had served on the Highland District Council, largely self-funded his campaign, which mailed out the most fliers and did the most advertising among Carter’s seven challengers. His Republican ties and lack of political history in a largely “blue” Democratic-Farmer-Labor city raised some questions about whether he would connect.

Guerin, an employee of Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, was expected to have his strongest showing in the East Side political wards he once represented as a Ramsey County Commissioner.

Guerin, a former St. Paul firefighter, city council member and county board member, got off to a relatively late start campaigning against the incumbent mayor on a platform focused on public safety. He had raised roughly $15,000 as of his mid-October campaign finance filing, a small fraction of the $213,000 the mayor had raised since January.

Others on the ballot were Bill Hosko, a perennial candidate for elected office in St. Paul, nonprofit leader Doris Jones-Robinson, Abu Nayeem, the self-described “Frogtown Crusader” superhero and Miki Frost, the founder of multiple street truce centers. Scott Evans Wergin remained an unknown through Election Day, having failed to launch a campaign website or respond to candidate surveys.