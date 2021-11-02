Included in the appointments was Leila Goggleye of Bemidji, who was selected as a tribal council representative for the Governor’s Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Intervention. The term for the appointment is from Nov. 3 to Jan. 2, 2023.

Other appointments for the council were Supreet Deshpande of Plymouth and Lori Gunnink of Lake Wilson. The council advises and assists the Minnesota Department of Education with fulfilling federal and state early childhood special education obligations for children with disabilities up to kindergarten entrance grades and their families.

Walz also appointed Alan Perish of Browerville to the Minnesota Board of Aging and Richard Carlbom of Minneapolis to the Minnesota Zoological Board.