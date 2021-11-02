BEMIDJI -- Work done by the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department , especially in the summer months, was highlighted in a presentation to the Bemidji City Council on Monday.

During the council's first meeting of November, staff from the department shared details about operations over the last several months.

The highlights include:

The most popular rentals for the city were the Sapphire Pavilion and Diamond Building at Diamond Point Park, as well as the Carnegie Library.

The Tourist Information Center had 120,000 guests stop by in 2021.

Over the summer months, crews emptied an estimated 40,000 pounds of trash from garbage cans at the city's 24 parks.

Maintenance crews utilized 100 pickup truck loads of mulch to be put around trees across the city.

The department planted about 60 new trees.

The department received $20,000 in sponsorship funding, which is used for recreation programming.

Another item mentioned in the presentation was the completion of a new natural playground at North Country Park. Some features in the new playground include native plants, butterfly houses, fort building stations, a play kitchen and lab and a sand and water area.

Much of the new playground was made with or featured natural elements. The playground was a $100,000 investment and the city received $36,000 from the Bemidji Rotary to help with expenses.

Another notable project for the department in the past year was maintenance for the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues downtown. In the spring months, crews repaired sections of both statues, with Babe's hooves and Paul's shoulder specifically needing repairs.

With the latter, security footage at the park found Paul's concrete arm gave way when individuals were hanging from it. The arm was held in place by internal rebar until repairs were made.

After the presentation, Ward 2 Councilmember Josh Peterson praised the department for its work, including the ways it helps with community events.

"The Water Carnival would not happen without the partnership with Parks and Rec," Peterson said. "The First City of Lights would definitely not be able to happen. The list goes on and on with other large events. So, thank you, as a past chair and director of large events, for your partnership and willingness to find ways to make things work. Every event has its own unique challenges, and you help the organizers find ways to make those happen."