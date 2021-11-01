ST. PAUL — The head executive of a Minnesota craft beer industry group will be the next director of the state's tourism promotion agency, the governor's office announced Monday, Nov. 1.

Lauren Bennett McGinty, Executive Director of the Minnesota Craft Brewer's Guild, will assume her new role as director of Explore Minnesota Tourism on Nov. 15, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a news release.

McGinty has more than a decade of experience working in a wide range of roles at Minnesota nonprofits, according to the governor's office. As executive director of the craft beer guild, she conducted lobbying activities for craft brewers and guided marketing for more than 160 breweries.

Explore Minnesota Tourism partners with businesses to promote tourism in the state. Tourism generates about $1 billion annually in sales tax revenue, according to state figures.