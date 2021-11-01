BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council is scheduled to hear from the Parks and Recreation Department about operations in the past year during its regular meeting Monday evening.

The past year for the department was highlighted by projects in two parks. At Paul Bunyan Park, the statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox had maintenance work done. Work to the former was especially needed as the Paul Bunyan statue's arm had become dislodged.

Another highlight of the project was the completion of a new natural playground at North Country Park. The new playground features native plants and flowers, butterfly houses, insect hotels, a sand and water area with water channels and pumps, fort building stations, a play kitchen and lab, a whale drum and more, most of which are made of natural elements.

The council will also take action on several union contracts for city departments during the meeting. The contracts are with firefighting, police, liquor store and public works unions.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, Nov. 1, at City Hall and can also be viewed on the city's website.