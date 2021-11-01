ST. PAUL — Minneapolis voters on Tuesday, Nov. 2, are set to decide whether the city should dismantle its police department after the 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of a former police officer there.

As part of the city's election, residents will decide if they want to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with the Department of Public Safety, which would include police and public health services as determined by the mayor and city council. The plan would also get rid of requirements dictating the minimum amount of funding and staffing levels at the Minneapolis Police Department.

If 51% or more voters who vote on that question agree to the change, the language transitioning the police department to the Department of Public Safety would take effect in 30 days. City officials have said it would likely take longer than that to pass ordinances fleshing out the new department, and in the meantime, police officers would likely remain on duty as their contracts would remain in place past that date.

The campaign over the amendment and the upcoming vote have spurred national media attention. And supporters — including businesses, faith groups, the American Civil Liberties Union and progressive Democratic-Farmer-Labor policymakers — said the proposal is necessary to improve public safety in the city and shore up more resources for mental health counseling and violence prevention.

"We've got to be able to do better than this," Attorney General Keith Ellison, who lives in Minneapolis, told a group of the amendment's supporters last week. "I'm voting yes because the status quo isn't working."

Opponents, including law enforcement groups, Mayor Jacob Frey, Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and others, meanwhile, said the change could leave the city with too few police officers to respond to crime in Minneapolis and transition the city away from a police department without a clear alternative.

"We're down one-third of our sworn officers and we've asked these officers that have remained, that continue, to show up day and night to serve our communities, to keep them safe but we're asking so much more of them," Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said last week. "To vote on a measure of public safety without a solid plan and an implementation or direction of work, this is too critical of a time to wish and hope for that help that we need so desperately right now."

If approved, the proposal would also eliminate the police chief post. A commissioner would be appointed to lead the Department of Public Safety.

A Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE-11/Frontline PBS poll in September found that 49% of Minneapolis residents surveyed supported the effort to replace the police department with a department of public safety, meanwhile 41% opposed it and 10% remained undecided. And 29% said the city should reduce its police force while 55% said it should not.

Minneapolis polls close Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

