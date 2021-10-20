ST. PAUL — Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Thursday, Oct. 21, endorsed Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach in her reelection bid to Minnesota's 7th Congressional District seat.

Republican Fischbach beat long-time Rep. Collin Peterson, a moderate Democrat, in 2020 flipping the seat to GOP control for the first time in almost three decades. She has yet to face a challenge from fellow Republicans seeking the party's endorsement. Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidates Mark Lindquist, Reed Olson and Ernest Oppegaard-Peltier and Libertarian Travis Johnson have announced their bids to challenge Fischbach in 2022.

Haley, through her Stand Up for America PAC, has started endorsing conservative candidates across the country. And she said that Fischbach fit that bill.

“As a congresswoman, the first woman to serve as President of the Minnesota Senate, and as Lt. Governor, Michelle has a proven record of putting Minnesota’s families and farmers first,” Haley said in a news release. “I’m proud to endorse this trailblazer who will protect the unborn, defend our second amendment, and fight against the socialist agenda of the far left.”

Fischbach in a news release said she was honored to again get Haley's endorsement.

“She continues to serve as an inspiration for conservative women to step into public service and keep the American Dream alive for all," she said.

