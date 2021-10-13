ST. PAUL — Biden administration officials late on Tuesday, Oct. 12, announced that the United States would reopen its land borders to travel for vaccinated tourists coming from Canada and Mexico beginning in November.

The announcement comes after northern Minnesota businesses for months struggled without the regular traffic from Canadian visitors. Vaccinated Canadians have been able to travel to the United States for months by air and vaccinated Americans regained their ability to travel to cross the border into Canada for nonessential travel in August.

But federal health officials had not yet cleared vaccinated Canadian and Mexican nationals to cross the land border until this week. The travel limits went into effect in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in across the continent.

Here's a look at what Minnesota's U.S. senators had to say about the news early Wednesday, Oct. 13.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar pointed to her work on the Senate panel that met with the Canadian Parliament to reopen travel between the two countries and said the change in policy was "good news."

"Businesses have suffered and friends and family have been separated for too long," Klobuchar said in a news release. "As the mayor of Duluth would say — we can see the lighthouse on the horizon. This is an important step as we continue to fight our way out of this pandemic.”

Sen. Tina Smith on Wednesday said she was glad to see the policy change since vaccinated Canadians had been allowed to travel to the U.S. for months and vaccinated Americans had been allowed to cross the land border to Canada since August. She highlighted the hard economic hit many northern Minnesota communities took due to the blockade on Canadian travelers coming into the state.

“Lifting of the restrictions on Canadian land travel to the United States could not have come soon enough for many Northern border communities and businesses that have been devastated by the steep drop in Canadian travelers,” Smith said. “We know the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe has seen its revenues down 70 to 80% below average with the restrictions in place, and many others have been hard hit by the restrictions. This has been a very difficult time for these communities and I hope we will see them recover in the months ahead after the restrictions are ended.”

