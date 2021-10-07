ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, Oct. 7, announced that he had directed the heads of the state departments of transportation and agriculture to review changes that could reduce Minnesota's carbon footprint by limiting the use of transportation fuels.

In a news release, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor governor said department heads along with other groups would spend five months working on recommendations for what could become a new clean fuel standard. The agencies are set to provide a report with their findings in February.

“Minnesota can lead the way in addressing climate change in a way that supports new jobs, reduces pollution, and helps ensure our children have clean air to breathe and clean water to drink,” Walz said. “That’s why our administration will work with private, non-profit, and government partners and Minnesotans to address climate change while creating jobs across the state.”

The latest effort to limit greenhouse gas emissions comes as the state continues a push to transition to all carbon-free electricity sources by 2040.

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson, call 651-290-0707 or email dferguson@forumcomm.com