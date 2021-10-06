BEMIDJI -- A new program to provide assistance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has been established with a partnership between Beltrami County and the United Way.

Using dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county authorized $200,000 to finance the COVID-19 relief program for the next 12 months. The county then selected the United Way of Bemidji Area as a sub-recipient to implement the program, with the nonprofit receiving a 10% administration fee.

The work of the program will include:

Supporting urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease the spread of the virus.

Supporting immediate economic stabilization for households and community service providers.

Addressing systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic.

Supporting public health expenditures.

Addressing negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, support networks and non-profits.

The program was approved by the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners during its meeting Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 5. Other items on the Board's agenda Tuesday included: