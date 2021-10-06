BEMIDJI -- A new program to provide assistance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has been established with a partnership between Beltrami County and the United Way.
Using dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county authorized $200,000 to finance the COVID-19 relief program for the next 12 months. The county then selected the United Way of Bemidji Area as a sub-recipient to implement the program, with the nonprofit receiving a 10% administration fee.
The work of the program will include:
- Supporting urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease the spread of the virus.
- Supporting immediate economic stabilization for households and community service providers.
- Addressing systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic.
- Supporting public health expenditures.
- Addressing negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, support networks and non-profits.
The program was approved by the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners during its meeting Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 5. Other items on the Board's agenda Tuesday included:
- An update on the Behavioral Health Crisis Center project, which will break ground on Oct. 13. The county partnered with Sanford Health to bring about the new mental health treatment facility.
- A report from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on chronic wasting disease in the county. Commissioners were informed about a new secured site surrounded by fencing where CWD-infected deer carcasses are, which is in the county and will be monitored by the DNR.
- The hiring of a Beltrami County Highway Department agent to handle right-of-way matters.