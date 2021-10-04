BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council meets Monday night with infrastructure and health topics on the agenda.

During the meeting, the council will be presented with a recommendation from the Public Works Department to order a feasibility study for the 2022 edition of the Street Renewal program. On an annual basis, the city selects several stretches of city road to be rebuilt as part of the program, with the streets often clustered in a single area of town.

The city is nearly completed with the work for 2021, marking the 13th year of the program.

In those 13 years, the city has invested $23.4 million, utilizing $9.5 million from state and federal funding, to accomplish the following:

851 homes have had new roadway improvements.

18,073 feet of new storm sewer systems have been installed.

47,235 feet of water main and sanitary sewer lines have been replaced or installed.

16.8 miles of city streets have been reconstructed.

9.4 miles of sidewalks and trails have been replaced or added.

For 2022, roads selected for reconstruction include:

10th Street Northeast, from Bemidji Avenue to Lake Boulevard.

Dewey Avenue Northeast, from 10th Street to 12th Street.

Ridgeway Avenue Northwest, from 30th Street to Paul Bunyan Drive (State Highway 197).

Spruce Street Northwest, a small section of road extending west from Ridgeway Avenue.

Another presentation will be made jointly from Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota and Beltrami County Public Health regarding the coronavirus. The presentation will cover the latest numbers and details about the pandemic.

According to city documents, Sanford officials will provide the number of patients in its total network, and local facilities, as well as how many tests it's doing, admission rates and its visitation policy. Sanford officials will also go over booster recommendations.

Before it sees agenda items Monday, the council will hear Mayor Jorge Prince read a proclamation, declaring the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on the city’s website.