ST. PAUL — Did you hear the one about the lawmakers who had $250 million to give away and they can’t figure out how to do it?

That’s the story with Minnesota’s Frontline Pay Working Group, a panel of lawmakers and members of the governor’s office tasked with figuring out how to give away $250 million to, in the words of the law that established it, “frontline workers” — keeping in mind “a frontline worker’s increased financial burden and increased risk of virus exposure due to the nature of their work.”

After blowing past a Labor Day deadline, it became clear Thursday, Sept. 30, that the Republicans and Democrats on the panel are at loggerheads. The standoff became apparent when several Republicans on the panel scheduled a news conference to public tout their plan — a common tactic at the Capitol when negotiations are stuck — which was followed by statements from Democrats and their allies touting their plan.

The basic dilemma is simple: Do we want more money for those who probably took the most risk, or do we want to include more people in the pool, knowing that the dollar amount will be smaller and the on-the-job COVID-19 risk faced is less clear?

More money or more people?

Republicans want to offer the tax-free bonus to those workers who they say took on the greatest risk by often having close contact with known COVID sufferers: nurses, long-term care workers, hospice providers, jail guards and first responders, who would include ambulance drivers, firefighters and police officers.

“So many stepped up,” said state Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, who sits on the panel. “But a few groups stood out to us (for their) sustained and intimate exposure to COVID every day.”

That’s estimated to be a little over 200,000 people, and Republicans are hoping for a $1,200 check for each such worker.

Democrats want to spread the money among a wider array of people that would include those in the Republican plan but also the likes of food service workers and janitors — people who didn’t treat COVID patients but kept society going, couldn’t work from home, and were nonetheless forced to encounter those with the virus, often with little protection.

It’s less clear how many people that group would comprise, but labor organizations have suggested it would be in the neighborhood of 670,000 workers, which would leave them something like $375 per person.

“Something is better than nothing,” said Troy Brown, a janitor in downtown Minneapolis who contracted the coronavirus, who joined a Thursday news conference of the Minnesota Nurses Association and other unions backing the Democrats’ plan.

Democrats aren’t willing to concede that fund as a limit, and instead have suggested that the goal ought to be $1,500 per worker, and that lawmakers in the future should attempt to make up any difference — an idea whose likelihood to become law is impossible to guess.

Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has indicated he’s generally in line with the thinking of the Democratic lawmakers.

What now?

But when lawmakers established the panel, they intentionally forced it to be bipartisan or bust. Of the nine members — three Democratic lawmakers, three Republican lawmakers and three Walz appointees — seven must agree.

So they’re stuck. For now.

Even though public statements by Democrats and Republicans last week contained political punches, lawmakers from both sides also indicated they remain optimistic an agreement can be reached.

If they succeed, the next step would be for Walz to call both chambers of the Legislature back for a special session to approve the disbursements. Agreeing on the ground rules of any special session is another obstacle both sides would have to overcome.