BEMIDJI -- More funding is being requested by officials to ensure three new Minnesota veterans homes, including one in Bemidji, are completed.

During a visit with the Minnesota House of Representatives Capital Investment Committee at BSU, Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke informed legislators that $10.329 million was needed to address costs for the three projects. Along with Bemidji, veterans homes are under construction in Montevideo and Preston.

According to Herke, the funding is mainly needed because of costs exceeding what was originally estimated, with increases due to labor shortages and material expenses.

In particular, the Bemidji home needs $2.3 million in additional state funding, the Montevideo home needs an additional $6.9 million and Preston's project requires $984,703 more.

"The requests I have are really to get the homes started," Herke said. "To get them in operation, so we can start putting veterans in."

Herke said his department intends to request the funding two ways during the 2022 legislative session. Along with making a request for the funding to come from the capital investment legislation, also known as the bonding bill, the department will also ask for the dollars to come from the general fund, giving the Legislature more options.

The Minnesota Legislature has already provided $33 million for the veterans homes, with the funding included in a 2018 bonding bill that totaled $1.5 billion. Of the $33 million, $12.4 million was set aside for the Bemidji home, while Preston and Montevideo received the rest.

In addition to the state funding, all three homes received more than $80 million from the federal government in spring 2021. Then, in August, the department requested and was awarded $7.9 million from the federal government, also going toward cost increase needs.

Bemidji received $26.9 million in the initial federal funding allotment and $2.6 million more from the $7.9 million amount in August.

In addition to those sources, the Bemidji home is also utilizing local dollars raised by government units, organizations and private donors. In total, $2.3 million was raised locally, including $1 million from Beltrami County and $250,000 from the city of Bemidji.

The groundbreaking for the Bemidji home took place on Aug. 26. Once finished, the building will be 80,634 square feet and include 72 private rooms. The building will include four sections, each with 18 rooms, and they will connect to a center structure with public areas with several amenities, such as a café, therapy space, meditation room and library.

To have a Northwoods aesthetic, the building's exterior will feature brick, stone and wood. It will be built to include natural light and have several areas for residents to be outdoors.

The look and atmosphere of the building's design were based on input by local proponents. Advocates for the veterans home began pushing for the project in 2007, as the nearest facility to Bemidji is in Fergus Falls.

Footing for the building is expected in December, with a structure up by March 2022. Substantial completion is anticipated for April 2023, with an opening in June 2023.

Veterans department staff said Wednesday that the projects will go through the existing funds before it potentially utilizes the possible dollars it could receive next year, allowing the work to continue.

"I think it's critical," said Fue Lee, District 5A Rep. and Capital Investment Committee chair after the presentation. "We have that amount of funding from the feds, and if we don't put in the necessary state funding, we're at risk of losing that. Hearing that these communities have been waiting for this funding for 15 years, I don't think that this is something we should take lightly and highly consider it as we move forward."

Other visit presentations

The veterans home issue was one of several matters legislators heard about in their visit to Bemidji. Before learning about the veterans home funding, the representatives took a tour of the recently completed Hagg-Sauer Hall on the Bemidji State campus, a project that received $22.5 million in the 2018 bonding bill.

Following the tour, school leaders said they're seeking $7.4 million from a 2022 bonding bill for mechanical upgrades at the Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex and roofing improvements at Sattgast Hall at BSU, as well as locking systems for Northwest Technical College.

On Thursday, the committee made another stop at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Bemidji facility. According to legislative staff, the BCA is requesting $29 million to expand the Bemidji facility.

The expansion would add a new digital evidence laboratory and additional space for specialized investigation functions. Additionally, the expansion will allow more space for evidence storage, a polygraph room and a section for enhanced audio/video analysis.

If the BCA is successful in its funding request, the Bemidji project would go out for bids and have design work handled from September 2022 to May 2023. Construction would follow from September 2023 to August 2024.

"I think for the BCA to protect the public and maintain public safety, we need to make sure that they have the necessary resources," Lee said. "We have heard from some members here that it's an opportune time to make an investment in our communities."

While at BSU the day before, legislators also heard from Red Lake Falls officials, who are asking for $5 million in bonding money to assist with a $10.3 million project to upgrade the city's water infrastructure. The city, located about 80 miles northwest of Bemidji, is advocating for the project as its infrastructure is aging and maintenance needs have increased.